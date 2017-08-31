Colton Haynes has slammed the treatment of gay actors in Hollywood in a recent Twitter tirade.

Colton, who officially came out last year and is engaged to Jeff Leatham, took to his social media to express frustration with the supposed focus on the personal lives of gay actors when considering them for roles.

Without mentioning any one person or project in particular, Colton wrote: “Hollywood is so fucked up. So much of the focus is on your personal life & has nothing to do with the talent you have to bring to the table

He thanked the openly gay TV producers Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti, & Jeff Davis for showing that “gay actors are more than just their personal lives”. Colton has worked with Murphy on Scream Queens and the upcoming season of American Horror Story. Jeff Davis is the man behind MTV’s Teen Wolf, where Colton got his big break, and Berlanti oversees Arrow, which Colton starred on from 2013 until 2016.

Colton finished by writing: “So disappointed in how Hollywood cant understand that playing a character has nothing to do with how u live your personal life.”

Colton seems to be everywhere at the moment, from the aforementioned role in American Horror Story: Cult, to his return for the final season of Teen Wolf, which sees his character Jackson in a relationship with Ethen, played by openly gay actor and former Attitude cover star Charlie Carver.

He also starred in this summer’s hit comedy Rough Night, appearing as a police officer who has an interesting taste in underwear …

Take a look at Colton’s tweets below:

Hollywood is so fucked up. So much of the focus is on your personal life & has nothing to do with the talent you have to bring to the table — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) August 30, 2017

Thank god for Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti, & Jeff Davis. They believe gay actors are more than just their personal lives — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) August 30, 2017

So disappointed in how Hollywood cant understand that playing a character has nothing to do with how u live your personal life — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) August 30, 2017

