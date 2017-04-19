An American comedian has made a string of anti-LGBT+ comments in an interview.

Lavell Crawford, who you may recognise from his role as Saul Goodman’s bodyguard Huell on Breaking Bad, was a guest on the web series VLAD TV – on an episode which appeared to be dedicated to two straight men discussing the ins and outs of LGBT+ issues.

“No matter how much they getting accepted, it’s still fucking weird,” Crawford said. He went on to say that he doesn’t do a lot of material about homosexuality onstage because he fears being targeted by the ‘Gay Mafia’, who have the ability to “shut down shit”.

Crawford’s fear of the Gay Mafia didn’t stop him from continuing to make ill-informed statements about LGBT+ issues. “Now they’re trying to get their own bathrooms and shit,” he said – presumably referring to the fight for transgender people to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity without the fear of violence against them.

He also discussed his father, who came out as gay later in life. Crawford’s father wasn’t in his life when he was growing up. Once he was back in his childrens’ lives he came out. Crawford’s first reaction was to worry about becoming gay himself: “I didn’t know how to react at first, and then I ain’t know if it was hereditary or not.” Crawford worried that eating a hot dog would inspire him to perform fellatio.

“He wound up dying two years ago,” Crawford said of his father, who was married to a man before his death. Crawford didn’t know what to call his dad’s husband, debating whether “stepdad”, “stepmom”, or “momdad” was appropriate.

Crawford thinks LGBT+ people should continue to put up with hate speech. “All you homosexuals out there, you need to get tough skin,” he said. He also said that he was uncomfortable with comparisons between homophobia and racism, echoing sentiments made by Dave Chappelle earlier this year.

Watch all of Lavell Crawford’s enlightening commentary below:

More stories:

Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais guilty of ‘ironic bigotry’, claims columnist

Lib Dem leader refuses to clarify stance on homosexuality