Stephen K Amos has been honoured with the Business Award at the Winq Men of the Year Awards, in association with United Airlines.

The stand-up comic and TV personality, 49, was presented with the award by fellow comedian Stephen Bailey at the glitzy ceremony at Rosewood London on Wednesday (December 6).

Known for his brand feel-good comedy, Amos, who just finished a massive world tour and is preparing to embark on another, is also admired for his position as an openly gay black role model.

Amos, whose 2007 documentary Batty Man exploring homophobia in Britain’s black community, was nominated for a BAFTA, reveal in the Winter issue of Winq: “In the weeks, months and couple of years since that was aired, I had a lot of young black youths stop me in the street and say ‘I like what you do, man’, which never happened before really”.

He adds: “I had a lot of letters and emails from young people of all ethnicities who were saying ‘Thank you’, even parents, black parents, saying, ‘I get it now.'”

