Tennis commentator Justin Gimelstob found himself distracted at this week’s Barcelona Open.

While talking viewers through Dominic Thiem’s latest game, retired sportsman Justin took a moment to compliment the player on his bum.

“He’s got a nice, strong, big ‘tuchus’!” exclaimed the commentator.

But his compliments didn’t stop there, and he went on to add: “I’m not even joking. The butt is a huge source of power, and he’s so strong in his base. He’s so strong, and it’s a huge origin of his power”.

Obviously we needed to investigate his claims further – we’re journalists after all.

Turns out Justin was right – take a look below:



We’re shook.

