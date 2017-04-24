Tennis commentator Justin Gimelstob found himself distracted at this week’s Barcelona Open.
While talking viewers through Dominic Thiem’s latest game, retired sportsman Justin took a moment to compliment the player on his bum.
“He’s got a nice, strong, big ‘tuchus’!” exclaimed the commentator.
But his compliments didn’t stop there, and he went on to add: “I’m not even joking. The butt is a huge source of power, and he’s so strong in his base. He’s so strong, and it’s a huge origin of his power”.
Obviously we needed to investigate his claims further – we’re journalists after all.
Turns out Justin was right – take a look below:
We’re shook.
More stories:
Model Leif Erik strips off for steamy motel photoshoot
Polar bear dies of ‘broken heart’ after being separated from its same-sex companion