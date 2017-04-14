The 100 most eligible bachelors and the unveiling of Attitude’s Bachelor of the Year will be revealed at an exclusive, invitation-only ceremony at the glamorous Café de Paris, London, on the evening of Thursday 27 April.

The star-studded night will feature some of the biggest names from across the worlds of stage and screen, music, business and more, alongside a very special guest who will be announced in the coming weeks.

To accompany the event there will be a bumper issue of Attitude, featuring every single one of the 100 bachelors, which will be available to download and buy in shops from Friday, April 28.

We are giving you the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to the party, so you can rub shoulders with some of the world’s most eligible gay gents.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply share a selfie on Twitter or Instagram, letting us know the number one thing you look for in a bachelor. You can show or tell us, but make sure you are following Attitude and include the hashtag #AttitudeBachelors. Check out these examples below:

Who knows? You could end up snagging yourself a bachelor by the end of the night.

Entrants must be aged 18 and over and be able to make their own way to the event at Café de Paris in London. The competition closes at midnight on Friday, April 20 so make sure you send in your selfies before then.

Terms and conditions apply