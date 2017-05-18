WONDER WOMAN and all related characters and elements O & TM DC Comics and Warner Bros Entertainment Inc.

After months of anticipation, Wonder Woman is set to burst onto UK screens for her first ever big-screen outing next month, promising more action, adventure and wonder than you can shake a Lasso of Truth at.

Starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Danny Huston, the latest instalment in the DC Extended Universe is set for release on June 1, but with just weeks to go until the cast leap into action, we’re giving 37 lucky Attitude readers the chance to see the movie with a friend at a VIP preview screening in London.

Attitude and Warner Bros. will be hosting a screening at London’s Charlotte Street Hotel, the night of Wonder Woman’s UK premiere on Wednesday 31 May (7pm for a 7.30pm start).

Guests will be provided with drinks and the chance to pose up a storm with a tiara, lasso and figure of the lady herself before seeing the action-packed film before it goes on general release.

To be in with a chance to win this amazing prize, all you need to do is tell us who your ultimate ‘wonder woman’ is.

Simply post a picture of your lady hero on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #AttitudeWonderWoman and tagging @AttitudeMag to enter.

Your ‘Wonder Woman’ could be anyone, from a celebrity or fictional character to someone you know. Be as creative and original as you like, and we’ll choose the best 37 responses to win a pair of tickets to join us at our exclusive VIP screening.

Good luck! And hopefully we’ll see you there…

Terms and conditions:

Entrant’s must be over 18 on the May 31 2017. Entries received after midnight on Thursday 25 May will not be considered. Prize does not include travel or accommodation. Attitude and Warner Bros reserve the right to change date, location and details of the screening or cancel it due to unforeseen circumstance. Attitude and Warner Bros reserve the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice. Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.

