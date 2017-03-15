Season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race doesn’t kick off for another week, but Mamma Ru is already bringing the shocks with the revelation that he’s married.

The drag superstar came clean on Hollywood Today Live on Wednesday while he was being quizzed about his relationship with Wyoming rancher Georges LeBar, who he’s been with for 23 years.

The couple are rarely pictured together, but after being spotted in New York recently host Ross Matthews decided to grill Ru about the pair’s relationship, and asked whether they’d ever consider getting married.

Ru’s reply shocked Matthews as much as the audience at home.

“You know what?” the 56-year-old said. “I don’t think I’ve said this on television before. We are married.”

As shocked studio members applauded, he added: “This is a scoop, I’ve never said it before.”

Ru revealed that the couple, who first met on a dancefloor in 1994, tied the knot in January exactly 23 years to the day since they met.

Condragulations indeed Ru – watch the surprise announcement below:

