Conor McGregor has apologised for using a homophobic slur against a rival.

Last month the sportsman was caught on film calling rival Andre Fili a “faggot” when consoling team-mate and friend Artem Lobov, who had just lost his bout against Fili.

After heavy backlash, McGregor has finally issued an apology, the NY Post reports.

Appearing in a pre-recorded segment for Ireland’s Late Late Show and speaking about his team-mate, McGregor said: “I witnessed him lose a fight… and a potential career-defining or career-ending fight in a manner where the other opponent was stalling and running away. And I was upset.”

“And I was whispering in his ear and I was speaking on that, and I said what I said and I meant no disrespect to nobody, like the LGBT [community].”

Attempting to prove he meant no harm to the LGBT communtiy, McGregor cited his past efforts of campaigning for equal marriage, but claims people love to throw him “under the bus.”

“You’d swear I was screaming about two people of the same sex kissing,” he said. “I campaigned when we were trying to get same-sex marriage legalised.”

McGregor added: “Again, it’s another one where things just get blown up and any chance they get, they love to throw me under the bus.”

He adds: “So it is what it is. I’ll just say sorry for what I said and that’s it, and try to move on from it.”

