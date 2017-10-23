Conor McGregor has been slammed after he was caught on camera using a homophobic slur.

The sportsman was filmed at a UFC event in Gdansk, Poland, on Saturday (October 21) where he repeatedly called Andre Fili a “faggot” backstage.

According to the Irish Mirror, McGregor was consoling beaten team-mate and friend Artem Lobov, who had just lost his bout against Fili.

McGregor said: “He was a faggot. And everyone knew he was a faggot and I was calling him a faggot.”

The slur was quickly picked up by users on social media, who condemned the boxer’s offensive remarks.

Labour’s equality spokesperson Deirdre Kingston has urged McGregor to apologise for his “unacceptable” language.

Kingston also slammed the UFC for failing to issue a statement condemning McGregor: “The UFC should have a strong statement saying they don’t condone that kind of language, but ultimately he needs to take responsibility for it and apologise.”

The incident comes just months after boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. used an anti-gay slur to describe McGregor ahead of their Las Vegas fight in August.

McGregor later dismissed the remark, said such language should be “expected” in the boxing world.

“People are so touchy on words. It’s absolutely crazy. If he said that, I couldn’t give a shit,” he said at the time.

More stories:

RuPaul reveals Drag Race All Stars season 3 queens

Missing pop singer reportedly tortured to death in Chechnya’s anti-gay purge