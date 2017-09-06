Jacob Rees-Mogg says he opposes same-sex marriage, as well as abortion in all circumstances including rape.

The Conservative MP, tipped by many as a future Tory leadership hopeful, was grilled about his views on a range of social issues during an appearnace on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning (September 6).

Asked whether he supported gay marriage, Rees-Mogg – who married his wife Helena de Chair in 2007 – replied: “I’m a Catholic, I take the teaching of the Catholic church seriously. Marriage is a sacrament and the view of what marriage is is taken by the church, not parliament.

“I support the teaching of the Catholic church. The marriage issue is the important thing, this is not how people arrange their lives…

He continued: “The teaching of the Catholic church is completely clear. The marriage issue is the important thing. This is not how people arrange their lives.

“It’s that marriage is a sacrament, and a sacrament is under the authority of the church, not of the state.”

Rees-Mogg, the Member of Parliament for North East Somerset, went on to reveal that he was also opposed to abortion in any circumstance, including where the mother had been raped.

“I am completely opposed to abortion, life begins at the point of conception,” he said.

“With same-sex marriage, that is something that people are doing for themselves. With abortion, that is what people are doing to the unborn child.”

When asked if he even opposed abortion after a woman has been raped, the 48-year-old replied: “Afraid so.”

Rees-Mogg also failed to rule out a potential leadership challenge in the future, saying: “I fully support Mrs May, I want her to remain leader of the Tory party. There isn’t a leadership election and if there were I would not be a candidate.”

Responding to the comments, Matthew Green, chairman of LGBT+ Conservatives, told Attitude: “The views expressed by Jacob Rees-Mogg today clearly illustrate that not only is he unsuitable for high office, but he is also totally out of kilter with the modern Conservative Party.

“Views like these only serve to cement his unenviable reputation as the honorable member for the eighteenth century.”

More stories:

Who wants an exclusive peek at Steve Grand’s buns?

Oxford University head tells students: ‘It’s not my job to make you feel comfortable’