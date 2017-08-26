The cast of Coronation Street have paid a touching tribute to late superfan Martyn Hett at Manchester Pride.

PR manager and social media personality Martyn, who was tragically killed in the suicide bombing which claimed the lives of 22 people at Manchester Arena in May, was a renowned fan of the ITV soap, and even sported a large tattoo of iconic matriarch Deirde Barlow on his left leg.

After previously revealing that Stockport-born Martyn would be honoured along with the rest of the victims of the Manchester attack with a memorial bench on set, Coronation Street have dedicated their float at Saturday’s Manchester Pride parade to the late fan.

The soap’s float, which is carrying stars including Kym Marsh, Antony Cotton and Daniel Brocklebank through the city during parade on Saturday afternoon, is celebrating 28-year-old Martyn’s irrepressible zest for life as hashtags adorning its side encourage people to #BeMoreMartyn.

Speaking to Attitude ahead of the parade, Martyn’s mother, Figen, said she believed her son would have loved the tribute from his beloved soap.

“He would scream with excitement; he’d be absolutely buzzing,” she said.

Asked how Pride-goers could enjoy the day in the spirit of Martyn, who was honoured with an Attitude Pride Award last month, Figen replied: “Like the hashtag #BeMoreMartin, just go crazy, enjoy yourself, have a damn good time!

Thousands are expected to turn out for Saturday’s Pride parade in Manchester, which comes as the city celebrates gay equality over the four-day Big Weekend festival – find out more about the weekend’s events here.

