Coronation Street producers have revealed plans to pay tribute to Martyn Hett.

The much-loved PR manager, who previously wrote pieces for Attitude, was one of 22 people who tragically lost their lives on Monday night when a suicide bomber detonated his device outside an Ariana Grande concert.

Martyn was a massive Corrie fan, so much so that a few years ago he even had Deidre Barlow immortalised as a tattoo on his leg. Truly iconic.

Following the tragic news that he lost his life, Coronation Street producers have announced that they intend to memorialise him with their new set.

The soap will be dedicating a bench on the Coronation Street set to remember Martyn and all those affected by the atrocity.

The bench will be positioned in the new extension to the Coronation Street, which is in the early stages of construction at the programme’s Trafford site.

A plaque will read: “For Martyn and all those who lost their lives on 22nd May 2017. We Stand Together.”

A truly classy move from ITV and producers of the soap.