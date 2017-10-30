UPDATE – 13.09pm 30/10/17: Langley has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 28 November. Greater Manchetser Police have confirmed they are in an alleged incident at the city’s Band on the Wall nightclub, which was first reported 1 October at 1am.

Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley is no longer contracted to the soap after a claim was made against him of inappropriate behaviour by a woman at a Manchester nightclub.

Langley, who made his debut as Weatherfield’s Todd Grimshaw in 2001 and went on to become the ITV soap’s first openly gay character, will depart screens later this year.

The 34-year-old actor’s contract ended last Thursday October 26 following an internal inquiry over the claim made by a woman in her 30s, a source said.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed news of Langley’s departure, saying simply: “Bruno Langley is no longer contracted to Coronation Street.”

Meanwhile, Langley, who first departed the show in 2004 and made intermittent appearances before returning to the cobbles full-time in 2013 said: “Sadly, I will no longer be working on Coronation Street. Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream.

“Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour.

“I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period.

He added: “I will make a further statement in due course, and when I am able to do so.”

