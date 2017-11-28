Bruno Langley has admitted to groping two women.

The women in question were assaulted at a club night in Manchester on October 1, 2017, in which Langley was in attendance at the time.

After pleading guilty in court today (November 28), the ITV star was informed that he could face a custodial sentence over the charges.

The court heard that Langley had grabbed the crotch of one woman, and touched the breasts and bottom of the other.

Prosecutor Karen Saffman said the actor had been “clearly intoxicated” when he approached the first woman.

Reading from the woman’s victim statement, she said he had “properly grabbed” her crotch with a “rough grab”.

Earlier this month, ITV confirmed that he had left the soap’s cast, but existing storylines meant he would be seen on screen until 24 December.

Langley, who made his debut as Weatherfield’s Todd Grimshaw in 2001 and went on to become the ITV soap’s first openly gay character, will depart screens later this year.

Meanwhile, Langley, who first departed the show in 2004 and made intermittent appearances before returning to the cobbles full-time in 2013 said: “Sadly, I will no longer be working on Coronation Street. Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream.

