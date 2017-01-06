Animal welfare charity Wild at Heart Foundation have launched a second collection of charity slogan sweatshirts.

After the successful launch of November’s ‘One Night Only’, an art fundraiser where 100& of proceeds went animal welfare projects around the world, the charity have brought the collection back to life by relaunching the slogan sweatshirts as part of a new campaign entitled #pawsforthought.

Each extra soft, unisex sweater is priced at £50 and made from 100 per cent Fairtrade, organic cotton, with proceeds helping to support the re-homing of dogs worldwide.

The collection was created by friend of Wild at Heart Foundation and founder of design label Black Score, Simeon Farrar, who took inspiration for each of the seven sweaters from the gorgeous rescue dogs from around the globe.

The purchase of your sweatshirt will help reduce the world’s 600 million stray dog population by funding neutering projects, educating and changing cultures to prevent animal cruelty and supporting the re-homing of dogs.

Get your own paws on a sweatshirt now at wildatheartfoundation.org or text WAHF16 to 70070.

More stories:

Tom Hardy wanted to go full-frontal in new BBC One drama ‘Taboo’

Make-up giant Maybelline just appointed its first-ever male ambassador