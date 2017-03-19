Festival season is just around the corner and Steel Yard London, one of the UK’s newest events on the festival scene, has revealed it’s full lineup for the May Bank Holiday weekend, and it’s a big one.

Joining previously announced headliners Axwell & Ingrosso will be Don Diablo, Martin Solveig, Third Party and special guests Faithless.

The show is set to be one of the hottest of the year, taking place on Sunday May 28th 2017.

Starting at 1pm, the all-day dance festival will see the award winning Steel Yard Superstructure make its London debut taking over Victoria Park.

Designed and created exclusively for Creamfields, the unique destination structure, the largest of its kind in Europe has revolutionised the ‘event’ experience for electronic music fans, featuring ground-breaking technology and production.

Venue: Victoria Park, London, E3 5TB

Price from: £45+BF

Times: 13:00hrs – 22.30hrs

Age: 18’s and over (Challenge 21 in operation – valid photo ID required).

For tickets and more information, head to the Creamfields website.

More stories:

Disney’s most memorable coded gay characters

Grindr releases its own range of emojis