Producers of the a new series focusing around gay men need your help to get the show off the ground.

The Invincible Bunch is an ensemble series about five very different gay guys who come together regularly in the backroom of their local comic book store to play a tabletop role-playing game. Their attempts to work together to navigate the fantasy world created by their Gamesmaster are frequently sidelined by heated debates about superhero movies, video games, pop culture and their sex lives.

Creators and producers of the series have set a $25,000 goal so they can create the first season of the series.

Those behind the show hope “create a series that features a diverse, inter-generational group of gay men,” and “produce an entertaining portrayal of RPG play that is fundamentally connected to character development.”

You can help toward funding and watch the trailer for the new show on their kickstarter.