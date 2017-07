We need to know what hotel Cristiano Ronaldo stays in.

The hunky footballer took to Instagram to share a commercial he recently took part in that featured him locked out of his room in just his pants.

In the clip, he gets rescued by a maid, but not before she’s shared a picture online that ends up going viral. Literally us as a maid, to be honest.

He captioned the video: “It’s good to see how fast I’m “shared” in the United States”

Modest.

Watch the clip below: