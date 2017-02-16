Cristiano Ronaldo has just launched his new Spring/Summer 2017 CR7 underwear collection.

Now in its seventh season, the range features a range of bold, brightly coloured and patterned designs that serve as the perfect foundation to any summer wardrobe.

“People mostly see the more serious, focused side to my personality so I wanted this campaign to show my more relaxed side,” says the football superstar.

“The shoot was a lot of fun, we didn’t take it too seriously and it has a totally different look and feel to any of my previous underwear campaigns. I love summer so wanted the campaign to have a bright, vibrant, tropical feel.”

Ronaldo’s attention to detail and unique style can be seen through the collection, with intricate graphic prints, premium materials and standout colour combinations. The combination delivers a series of distinctive summer looks.

Commenting on the new designs, Ronaldo said: “I love bright colours and how wearing them can make you feel. I wanted to create designs that make you feel your best as soon as you put them on.”

The Spring/Summer 2017 CR7 underwear collection is available from cr7underwear.com and select retailers worldwide.

More stories:

Colton Haynes goes public with new boyfriend in the most adorable way

Who wants a sneak peek at ‘I’m a Celeb’ star Joel Dommett’s Attitude shoot?