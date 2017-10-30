A transgender man has slammed The Daily Mail after his pictures were used without his permission in an article attacking transgender rights.

YouTuber and transgender activist Alex Bertie took to Twitter on Sunday (October 29) to express his outrage a the tabloid’s “disgraceful” behaviour.

Images of the 21-year-old at different stages of his transition were run underneath the headline ‘NHS pressured out kids to change sex’.

A sub-heading read: “Transgender backlash as desperate parents accuse overzealous therapists of ‘blindly accepting’ children’s claims to have been born in wrong body”.

The article itself claimed that transgender teenagers are being “brainwashed” by social media sites “promoting” being transgender and said parents are now “terrified” of speaking out for fear of facing “transphobia and [being] bombarded with abuse by ‘trans activists'”.

In a tweet that has since gone viral, Bertie wrote: “Woke up to the Daily Mail using my pictures without consent to fuel their hateful anti-trans article. Disgraceful.”

He reiterated his anger later in a follow-up tweet, writing that he was “fuming.”

The Daily Mail is no stranger to anti-transgender rhetoric, and recently slammed the NHS for helping trans teens who want children in the future to freeze their sperm or eggs before transitioning.

Meanwhile, the paper also recently also faced criticism for branding a National Trust memorial for gay men hanged under Britain’s historic anti-gay laws a ‘politically correct stunt’.

