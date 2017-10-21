Daniel Radcliffe loves getting naked, and he’s done it again for his latest film Jungle.

The film tells the story of Israeli adventurer Yossi Ghinsberg’s fight for survival in the jungle and was heavily inspired by the real-life tale of Yossi Ghinsberg, who survived alone in a rainforest for three weeks.

The Harry Potter star is joined by actors Alex Russell and Joel Jackson in the film, which sees the trio strip completely naked to bathe in a river, unaware that locals are watching.

Radcliffe is no stranger to getting naked, as he previously stripped off for the West End production Equus. The actor also bared all for 2013’s Kill Your Darlings, and the director was happy to share some details of Radcliffe’s *ahem* anatomy.

More stories:

LGBT stars and allies turn out in force for The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar

All the winners from The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar