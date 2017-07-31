Less than a week after it was revealed that Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle is set to relaunch her solo career with a major new record deal, the gay musical gods have smiled upon us once again with the news that fellow pop legend Dannii Minogue is set to make a musical comeback of her own.

The ‘Love and Kisses’ singer and former X Factor UK judge, who scored 18 UK Top 40 hits between 1990 and 2006 before taking a break from music to focus on her television career, will debut her brand new single at Central Station Records 40th anniversary party in Sydney on 11 August ahead of a renewed assault on the charts.

Dannii, 45, is keeping the finer details of her pop return under wraps but told Australia’s Herald Sun that fellow Aussie singer Sia – who’s penned everything from Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’ to Camila Cabello’s ‘Crying in the Club’ – has given her a track for her new album; her first since 2007’s Club Disco.

Minogue has rarely performed in public since the the birth of her son Ethan in 2010, playing her first UK show in 9 years at London’s G-A-Y in 2015 before headlining Manchester Pride that year.

She collaborated with older sister Kylie on dancefloor anthem ‘100 Degrees’ the same year, with the pair making headlines around the world with their first TV duet in decades on The X Factor Australia.

Next month’s show will be all about Dannii the solo artist however, and the former club queen says she’s been gradually introducing 7-year-old Ethan to her music ahead of her long-overdue pop comeback.

“He kind of knows ‘Put The Needle On It’ but last week he said ‘Mum, I want to get an iPad so I can listen to your music on it’,” she said.

“I’m putting a playlist together, a tracklist of the show to practise to, so he knows it’s all happening.

“He wants to know what I sing, what I do.”

Well, Ms. Minogue, if you’re looking for someone to help educate him in that department, we’re more than happy to oblige – check out out run-down of Dannii’s greatest hits here.

More stories:

Dannii Minogue’s back: Her greatest hits revisited

Watch Kylie and Dannii’s first TV duet in decades