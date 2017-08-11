After a decade away from the charts, Dannii Minogue has returned to music with a brand new track which is sure to be spinning at your LGBT-friendly venue of choice this weekend.

Minogue junior is sticking firmly to her Club Queen roots on dancefloor-ready banger ‘Holding On’; a fan-favourite track which the 44-year-old singer has not put out digitally after performing it live several times over the last year.

Featuring former X Factor Australia contestant Jason Heerah, ‘Holding On’ is on Australian and UK iTunes now, with a Spotify and US release to follow.

While not an official pop comeback, sources tell Attitude that fans can expect Dannii to be dropping new music over the next few months whenever it’s ready – and the former X Factor judge has already teased that she’s been working on a song written haircut-hating Australian hit-maker Sia.

Consider us sold.

Listen to a preview of ‘Holding On’ below – and check out our round-up of Dannii’s greatest hits here.

