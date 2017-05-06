Darren Criss had been snapped in a pair of revealing swimming trunks while filming a TV show.

Criss was filming scenes for the upcoming Ryan Murphy series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story on the beach, and he didn’t leave much to the imagination.

Criss has been cast as serial killer Andrew Cunanan who infamously killed famous clothing designer, Gianni Versace.

As expected, Twitter could not handle the sight of 30-year-old Criss walking around in a pink speedo.

Darren Criss In A Speedo, Do I Need To Say Anything Else?

Versace was the murderer’s fifth and final victim after a killing spree across the country. Cunanan himself was found dead eight days later after murdering Versace.

Ryan Murphy, the executive producer of the show, teased a preview image for the show on his just-created Instagram account. The image shows Criss and Max Greenfield on set with the caption “Do The Hustle”, possibly referring to Greenfield’s rumoured role as a gay hustler.

Do The Hustle.

This isn’t Criss’ first time working with Murphy, as the actor previously played gay high school student Blaine Anderson in Glee.

The first season of American Crime Story covered the OJ Simpson murder trial and the upcoming second season will focus on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will debut on FX in 2018.

See more pictures of Criss’ speedo at Buzzfeed.

