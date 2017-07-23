She celebrated her 21st birthday at legendary London gay club Heaven and fronted one of the most diverse reality shows of the ’00s in Channel 4’s Big Brother, so it’s no surprise that Davina McCall has no qualms about her children growing up gay.

The beloved presenter, who shares two daughters named Holly & Tilly and a son, Chester, with her husband of 17 years Matthew Robertson, says she’s not fussed whether any of her three kids decide they like girls, boys, or both – as long as they’re happy.

“If any of my own children said they liked girls, or liked boys, or changed their mind, it wouldn’t matter to me. That is brilliant because it wasn’t like that when I was growing up.” Davina says in Attitude’s August issue, available to download and in shops now.

The 49-year-old, who returns to British TV screens this month for a brand new series of ITV’s Long Lost Family, continues: “I’m not naive, I know there’s a long way to go as far as homophobia and racism are concerned.

“But my own kids have grown up not even seeing colour. They wouldn’t describe someone as black or white, or gay or straight.”

Davina, who helped honour everyday LGBT heroes at the Attitude Pride Awards earlier this month, continues: “There is so much hate in the world and so much discord, but our sexuality is one area where we can all just say ‘It doesn’t matter’.

“As long as we’re loving and respect each other and are not being judgemental, what’s the problem?”

She adds: “My good friend Fat Tony has the greatest Instagram page, and posted a quote that said: ‘Thou shalt not judge, because thou has fucked up also’. I love that.”

Read Davina’s full interview in the August issue of Attitude – out now. Buy in print, subscribe or download.

More stories:

Sense8 star Miguel Silvestre shows off his package in explicit shower scene

Evan Rachel Wood blasts Ben Affleck over gay kiss ‘greatest challenge’ comment