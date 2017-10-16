British comic Dawn French made a huge show of support for the LGBT community this week.

The comedian revealed on Twitter that her husband had bought her a flag pole for her 60th birthday.

And which flag did the comedian decide to fly? The rainbow flag of course!

Taking to Twitter, French wrote: “So, husband gets me a flagpole for big b’day. I receive many flags. Here’s the first one up… #allarewelcome”.

So, husband gets me a flagpole for big b’day.I receive many flags. Here’s the first one up….#allarewelcome pic.twitter.com/PKyNusfWy6 — Dawn French (@Dawn_French) October 15, 2017

Alongside the tweet was an image of the rainbow flag flying at the comedian’s home.

The tweet has since gone viral, and one Twitter user even joked: “I suppose that makes you a flag hag now.”

Vicar of Dibley star French is set to reunite with Jennifer Saunders for an anniversary special on BBC One on Christmas Day which sees the pair parody The Handmaid’s Tale and trashy reality TV.

