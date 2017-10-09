Debra Messing has been honoured with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Last Friday (October 6), Messing, who slammed a US TV host for making gay comments, was honoured with a star on the iconic Walk, and she got pretty teary-eyed.

The actress was joined by friends and family at the ceremony, including her Will & Grace co-stars Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and show co-creator Max Mutchnick.

Other stars spotted at the ceremony included Mariska Hargitay, Sophia Bush and Connie Britton.

Despite having a career spanning decades, Messing revealed that the star was one award she never saw coming.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Messing said: “I never dreamed this could happen. I grew up next to a farm in Rhode Island. My big dream was to be a working actress and ultimately to do Broadway in New York City.”

She adds: “I’ve fulfilled all of my dreams, and today… it’s going to take me a long time to process this. It’s so, so beautiful.”

During the ceremony, Mariska Hargitay paid tribute to the actress, and even got a little teary-eyed.

She said: “To me, pretty much 95% of friendship, possibly more, is just showing up, just being there – and Debra Messing could hold a seminar on showing up.”

She continued: “What a bright, precious, important, beautiful, loyal, multifaceted, enduring light that you have been – and you are – in my life and lives of so many people.

“I think that’s why we like stars so much. They’re always there. They’re faithful, they’re true. They’re forever. We love you. I”ll speak for everyone.”

Messing’s new star came just a week after the premiere of the Will & Grace reboot, which the 49-year-old says helped “heal” her through a tough year.

She said: “I know that I need to laugh right now. The last year’s been a difficult one, and I can tell you that every day, when I go to work, we laugh our loud – belly laughing – I feel healed, and I’m just so excited now that people can watch it and enjoy it and we’re hearing from all the fans that they’re laughing.”

