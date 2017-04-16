Declan McKenna has announced the release of his debut album.

The album, titled What Do You Think About The Car, will be released this summer.

Declan, who does not label his sexuality, released the song ‘Paracetamol’ last year. The song was inspired by the suicide of transgender teen Leelah Alcorn.

In 2014, after facing rejection from her friends and family and being subjected to sessions with “biased” Christian therapists, Leelah was killed after deliberately stepping out into the road.

Declan told the BBC: “I just didn’t realise that stuff like that was still going on.”

“Recently, we’ve had the bathroom bill and all these sorts of things. I wanted to write something against that.”

Declan, who was too young to vote at the time of the referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, called Brexit a “pain in the arse” during the interview.

“I wouldn’t have voted in favour of Brexit if I was able to vote,” he said. “Now I’m 18, I feel just as informed now to make a decision as I was a couple of months ago.”

“Just on a personal level, as a touring musician, it’s going to be a pain in the arse.”

The 18-year-old also discussed his love of dungarees, saying “I just like a good pair of dungarees. It’s comfortable, it’s versatile, it looks good with anything. I’m a fan.”

Declan’s album What Do You Think About The Car will be released on July 21.

Watch the video for ‘Paracetamol’ below: