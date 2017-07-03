Deliveroo are celebrating London Pride in the tastiest way possible, and re-branding themselves in the process.

The delivery service, which will change its name for the big day, has partnered up with restaurants around the capital including Yo! Sushi and Bubbledogs to create special one-off dishes inspired by the event.

Visitors will be able to give the treats a taste at Trafalgar Square on the big day, and for those unable to make it, many of the dishes are available nationwide on the app.

For example, if you order one of the limited edition burgers from MEATLiquor, the restaurant will give £1 of the cost to LGBT+ charity Stonewall. So you can eat something delicious AND help the community – what could be better?

Dan Warne from Deliveroo said: “Pride in London is such a fantastic event to be part of and really sums up the spirit and energy of Londoners. We’re a London start-up ourselves and we always look forward to the parade as an annual event, so we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to get involved.”

The delivery service is also making sure all the behind the scenes volunteers at the event are fed and watered, in order to keep everything running smoothly backstage so you can all enjoy celebrating who you were born to be.

Polly Shute, Pride in London’s Development & Partnerships Director commented “We’re delighted to have the support of Deliveroo for this year’s Pride in London and salute their commitment to the equality cause. We’re looking forward to seeing them in action in the parade on 8th July.”

Check out the full list of brands taking part in Deliveroo’s campaign below:

Yo! Sushi’s Rainbow Sushi

Rainbow Sushi Crust Bros’ Heart-shaped pizza

Heart-shaped pizza Byron’s Pride in London bundle order, accompanied by a specially-created ‘Proud’ beer

Pride in London bundle order, accompanied by a specially-created ‘Proud’ beer MOTU : Motu’s Rainbow feast: Prawn biryani, raita and rainbow pappadums

: Motu’s Rainbow feast: Prawn biryani, raita and rainbow pappadums Burger King: The Proud Whopper