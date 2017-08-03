Demi Lovato has insisted she and fellow US pop star Halsey are on “good” terms, despite recent comments by the ‘Closer’ singer in which she appeared to accuse one of Lovato’s songs as presenting bisexuality as “taboo”.

The apparent war of words started in June after Halsey took aim at female artists who use songs about sexual experimentation to sell records, telling Paper magazine that lyrics such as “‘Don’t tell your mom’ or ‘We shouldn’t do this'” painted a “narrative [that] is so fucking damaging to bisexuality and its place in society”.

Fans were quick to point out that Lovato’s 2015 single ‘Cool for the Summer’ – widely considered to be about sexual experimentation with another woman – contained the lyrcis ‘Shh, don’t tell your mother’, and the drama intensified when the former X Factor USA judge appeared to address the comments on Twitter just days later.

“You know a song is a hit when people are still talking about the lyrics two years later,” Lovato wrote, followed by the hashtag #shhhhdonttellyourmother.

A month on from the spat, and it appears there are no hard feelings however – not from Demi’s perspective at least.

“Halsey and I are good. We’re totally good”, the former Camp Rock star tells Attitude. “I think that Halsey is very opinionated and so am I.”

The 24-year-old singer, who unveiled brand new single ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ last month ahead of the release of her sixth studio album later in the year, goes on to say that the pair’s comments has been blown out of proportion by fans.

“I think that people just took on our responses out of context and we’re totally good,” she says. “That’s all that matters.”

Asked whether she was frustrated by the implication that her lyrics were an example of ‘gay-baiting’, the ‘Skyscraper’ singer cryptically replies: “Every song I write is based off personal experiences.”

Watch the video for Demi Lovato’s ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ below:

More stories:

Queer as Folk turns 18: Where are they now?

Why gay men are still suckers for Buffy the Vampire Slayer 20 years later