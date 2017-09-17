Demi Lovato has refused to address speculation about her sexuality, insisting she will only ever discuss it on her “on terms”.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer declined the chance to discuss her sexuality during a recent interview with PrideSource, saying: “Thank you for the opportunity, but I think I’m gonna pass.”

Pressed on why she doesn’t want to discuss her own sexuality despite being an outspoken supporter of the LGBT+ community, 25-year-old Demi replied: “I just feel like everyone’s always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is.

“I feel like it’s irrelevant to what my music is all about.”

The former Disney star continued: “I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I’m passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music.

“Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite.”

Despite her reticence, Demi teased that fans might get more answers in her upcoming documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, set hit YouTube on October 12.

“I answer a lot of questions in my documentary,” Demi said, adding that some of those would be about her sexuality.

“Because if ever I want to talk about it, I want it to be on my own terms,” she said.

More stories:

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez strips off for Attitude

Shocking truth about chemsex revealed in new survey of gay and bi men