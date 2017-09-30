Demi Lovato refuses to discuss her sexual orientation, but she’s open about her strange crushes.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show today (September 30), the singer revealed she had a crush on Barney the Dinosaur, according to Digital Spy.

Before landing her breakout role in Camp Rock, Lovato was a child actress who made an appearance in Barney & Friends alongside Selena Gomez and she allegedly developed a crush on the man who played the iconic dinosaur.

She said: “Barney is weird but he was really cute, the guy in the suit was hot and I had a crush on him. The suit is [heavy] so you have to be ripped to carry it around, so he was fit and he had a good face. He was a dreamboat.”

When asked about her love life, Lovato stated she’s just having fun right now.”

However, the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer shocked Jonathan Ross and his guests once again after she claimed she had pitched an “adult Camp Rock“.

She said: “I came up with the idea that we should do an R rated Camp Rock 3. It’s the adults only one. I don’t know if you’ve seen American Pie but, without the pie… I would love to do it.”

“I think it would be hilarious if the camp counsellors were sneaking out and partying. if my character, Mitchie, has a pregnancy scare, make it scandalous.”

The singer also spoke about the events leading up to her decision to enter rehab, stating she went “through some tough times”.

“I had family and really close friends and my manager, they all were by my side through everything. I wouldn’t be here without them. my fans too, I feel they gave me a reason to live and I’m forever grateful.”

“I had hit rock bottom and I just needed to do this for myself. I knew that I had a lot of life ahead of me but one of the main reasons of getting sober was so that I could be around my little sister because my mum and dad [said I couldn’t be around her] if I was doing stuff. So I got the help I needed and now I co-own a treatment centre.”

You can watch Demi Lovato’s full interview with Jonathan Ross tonight on ITV.

