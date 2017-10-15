Demi Lovato has opened up about her sexuality, saying she’s open to dating both men and women.

The 25-year-old singer previously refused to address speculation about her sexuality, but revealed the news at the premiere of her new documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated.

Speaking to Extra TV, Lovato explained that she’s looking for a “human connection,” and that she’s open to whoever that could be with.

She said: “That’s how I’ve always felt.”

The former Disney star previously announced that the documentary will address her sexuality in more detail, writing: “If you’re that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don’t owe anybody anything.”

If you’re that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don’t owe anybody anything. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 20, 2017

During the interview, Lovato also told fans that she’s had a few rock-bottom moments during her lengthy career.

“I’ve been through a few, but I’ve picked myself up every time, so in the film, you know, it showcases every single time that I’ve picked myself back up and made changes to grow.”

One of the moments mentioned includes when Lovato infamously punched one of her backup dancers on a plane during a breakdown.

She said: “It’s a little bit like, I wish I didn’t do that, but I take full responsibility for it in this film.”

The singer’s documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated is available on YouTube now.

