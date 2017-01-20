Big Creative Academy is a free school for 16-19 year olds studying vocational qualifications in the creative arts, based in Walthamstow, London.

The Academy worked with Educate and Celebrate as part of a Department for Education (DfE) programme to establish LGBT+ best practice within schools.

Being one of only 60 schools nationwide to be awarded the status they say they are ‘extremely proud of this achievement.’

The program contained a review of policies and training for staff and learners on LGBT+ awareness to make sure that they are an LGBT+ friendly school.

Big Creative Academy established a culture of equality and acceptance for their learners and parents, who benefit from a safe and inclusive environment away from self-consciousness and bully.

The Principal of the Academy said: “I’m very proud that Big Creative Academy is an LGBT+ best practice school. We have an inclusive atmosphere for all young people to succeed. Staff and learners reinforce British values of mutual respect and celebrate the diversity of our learner population.”