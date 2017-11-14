An enchanting new production of Dick Whittington will open on Saturday 9 December for five weeks only, produced by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, and the team behind Cinderella at the London Palladium.

Join Dick Whittington (Charlie Stemp) on his daring journey through the streets of London and the far-away shores of Morocco aided by the Spirit of the Bells (Julian Clary) and facing off against his fabulously dastardly nemesis Queen Rat (Elaine Paige).

The all-star cast is complete with Ashley Banjo & Diversity (The Sultan & Sultan’s Advisors), Paul Zerdin as Idle Jack, Nigel Havers as the noble Captain Nige and Gary Wilmot as the ever-radiant Sarah The Cook!

With an all-star cast, spectacular sets and plenty of laughs, pack your bundle and get set for the greatest pantomime adventure of them all!

For 5 Weeks Only from 9th December – 14th January.

For more information and to book tickets visit DickWhittingtonPalladium.com

Sponsored