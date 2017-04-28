George Shelley’s fans have gone into meltdown over the latest picture of the singer.

The former Union J star, who started dating London university student Matthew Holehouse earlier this year, is busy enjoying a romantic break in Costa Rica.

The happy couple have been documenting their first trip away together with numerous snaps on social media, but one in particular quickly caught the attention of George’s fans.

Matthew took a selfie of them both on his phone, while George snapped another picture with a professional camera behind him.

But it looks like George forgot to throw on some swimming shorts before snapping the shot – because they’re nowhere to be seen in the cheeky image.

Fans immediately responded asking if the singer was naked, with one saying: “George is definitely naked in this”

Another added: “@georgeshelley naked naked naked!”

We are SHOOKETH.

