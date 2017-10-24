Instagram has apparently deemed a Harvard undergrad student’s images too “sexual” for the social media site, prompting them to be deleted.

Miles Kennelly, a gay student who lives in New York, claims he had several of his Instagram photos deleted after they were flagged as inappropriate.

After the first photo was deleted, Kennelly took to Twitter to ask followers what they thought while sharing the “inappropriate” snap.

When Instagram deleted a second image, Kennelly vented his frustration in another tweet, writing: “So mad at Instagram. Took down another pic because it’s “sexual”. Would they take down a fully-clothed woman who happens to be busty? #Sexist”.

Kennelly’s followers backed him and Instagram soon restored the images. But what exactly makes his snaps too “sexual”? Take a look for yourself:

My happy trail is back & stronger than ever

A post shared by Miles Kennelly (@kev_millz) on

Wake me up when I graduate #classof2017 #boston #graduation #monday #mondaze #harvard

A post shared by Miles Kennelly (@kev_millz) on

First morning of my new life

A post shared by Miles Kennelly (@kev_millz) on

Where’s that hot tub @ ?

A post shared by Miles Kennelly (@kev_millz) on

Cherry Cherry Boom Boom

A post shared by Miles Kennelly (@kev_millz) on

More stories:
RuPaul reveals Drag Race All Stars season 3 queens
Missing pop singer reportedly tortured to death in Chechnya’s anti-gay purge