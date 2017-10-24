Instagram has apparently deemed a Harvard undergrad student’s images too “sexual” for the social media site, prompting them to be deleted.
Miles Kennelly, a gay student who lives in New York, claims he had several of his Instagram photos deleted after they were flagged as inappropriate.
After the first photo was deleted, Kennelly took to Twitter to ask followers what they thought while sharing the “inappropriate” snap.
Instagram took this down for being too “sexual” ♂https://t.co/W1uyqXemFC pic.twitter.com/0XjVrgatS7
— Miles Kennelly (@MilesKennelly) October 3, 2017
When Instagram deleted a second image, Kennelly vented his frustration in another tweet, writing: “So mad at Instagram. Took down another pic because it’s “sexual”. Would they take down a fully-clothed woman who happens to be busty? #Sexist”.
RT! So mad @ Instagram. took down ANOTHER pic bc it’s “sexual”. Would they take down a fully-clothed woman who happens to be busty?#Sexist pic.twitter.com/o7g750DxTW
— Miles Kennelly (@MilesKennelly) October 4, 2017
Kennelly’s followers backed him and Instagram soon restored the images. But what exactly makes his snaps too “sexual”? Take a look for yourself:
More stories:
RuPaul reveals Drag Race All Stars season 3 queens
Missing pop singer reportedly tortured to death in Chechnya’s anti-gay purge