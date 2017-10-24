Instagram has apparently deemed a Harvard undergrad student’s images too “sexual” for the social media site, prompting them to be deleted.

Miles Kennelly, a gay student who lives in New York, claims he had several of his Instagram photos deleted after they were flagged as inappropriate.

After the first photo was deleted, Kennelly took to Twitter to ask followers what they thought while sharing the “inappropriate” snap.

Instagram took this down for being too “sexual” ‍♂https://t.co/W1uyqXemFC pic.twitter.com/0XjVrgatS7 — Miles Kennelly (@MilesKennelly) October 3, 2017

When Instagram deleted a second image, Kennelly vented his frustration in another tweet, writing: “So mad at Instagram. Took down another pic because it’s “sexual”. Would they take down a fully-clothed woman who happens to be busty? #Sexist”.

RT! So mad @ Instagram. took down ANOTHER pic bc it’s “sexual”. Would they take down a fully-clothed woman who happens to be busty?#Sexist pic.twitter.com/o7g750DxTW — Miles Kennelly (@MilesKennelly) October 4, 2017

Kennelly’s followers backed him and Instagram soon restored the images. But what exactly makes his snaps too “sexual”? Take a look for yourself:

My happy trail is back & stronger than ever A post shared by Miles Kennelly (@kev_millz) on Oct 7, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Wake me up when I graduate #classof2017 #boston #graduation #monday #mondaze #harvard A post shared by Miles Kennelly (@kev_millz) on May 23, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Trying to relax on spring break knowing I have 5 midterms, 11 papers, and the cure for cancer due when I get back… #SpringBreak #miami #WeHo #napa #LA #sanfran A post shared by Miles Kennelly (@kev_millz) on Mar 21, 2016 at 1:36pm PDT

First morning of my new life A post shared by Miles Kennelly (@kev_millz) on May 31, 2015 at 2:37am PDT

Where’s that hot tub @ ? A post shared by Miles Kennelly (@kev_millz) on Jan 21, 2015 at 3:19pm PST

Cherry Cherry Boom Boom A post shared by Miles Kennelly (@kev_millz) on Oct 1, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

