Willam may have let the cat out of the bag when it comes to the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.

The always outspoken queen, who is currently part of The AAA Girls with other Drag Race queens Alaska and Courtney Act, posted a tweet on Thursday night that alluded to the third season, and hinted that it may be filming this summer.

She took to Twitter to complain about queens who badmouth the show then apparently sign up for All Stars. She wrote: “i love when queens shittalk RDR then cancel their summer gigs to go back for AS3. I love it cuz it means I can get their gig! book me!”

i love when queens shittalk RDR then cancel their summer gigs to go back for AS3. I love it cuz it means I can get their gig! book me! — Willam (@willam) July 6, 2017

Fans were naturally very excited about the revelation, with reactions ranging from requests to leak the cast to pleading with Willam to take part.

do us a solid and leak the cast x — ㅤ (@sadgothkatya) July 6, 2017

It’s really a shame that @WorldOfWonder hasn’t figured out that you’re needed on AS3 — Brock McGillis (@brock_mcgillis) July 6, 2017

Fans also began guessing which former queens would be part of the cast, with Ben De La Creme and April Carrión both rumoured to be taking part.

One queen who definitely won’t be part of the show is Willam herself, who has previously ruled herself out of a return to the show.

More stories:

Attitude Pride Awards 2017: The winners

Pride in London parade to honour emergency services

