24 hours after doing a ‘Taylor Swift’ and deleting their entire Instagram feed, Diesel have returned with their latest Fall/Winter 17 campaign, ‘Go with the Flaw.’

The Reputation-esque social media cull comes as the Italian brand begins taking a philosophical look at the concept of freedom, and how the modern-day trappings of social media lock us all in an unwinnable pursuit of perfection (there’s no need for Facetune guys, you’re perfect just the way you are).

Having challenged conformity since it’s inception in 1978, the latest video, directed by Francois Rousselete from the brand is asking you to find bravery in your flaws and to celebrate them. They want you to flaunt it, not hide it!

diesel.com