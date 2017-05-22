CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Jordan Barrett attends Fashion For Relief during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Diesel)

Diesel has supported supermodel Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief show in Cannes in aid of Save The Children.

The Cannes Film Festival 2017 is in full swing, and last night saw Naomi Campbell host this year’s Fashion For Relief charity event.

The event, which is organised and hosted by Naomi Campbell, saw Naomi call upon her model and celebrity friends to join her on the catwalk, all wearing clothing from the top fashion houses.

Diesel’s creative director Nicola Formichetti created two exclusive looks for the runway show; notably for male supermodel Jordan Blame and Anna Cleveland. Nicola took inspiration from iconic Diesel pieces, as he disassembled and reworked them to create something new for the catwalk. For the finale all models wore the Diesel X Child at Heart t-shirts.

The event is held annually to help raise much-needed funds for Save The Children’s vital work in aid of children around the world affected by refugee crises, wars and natural disasters.

The show took place at the modern Mandelieu Hangar of the Cannes airport and proceeded with a gala dinner and auction featuring items donated by influential artists, designers, celebrities and brands who Naomi has personally asked to help. Renzo Rosso and Nicola Formichetti both attended the gala dinner.