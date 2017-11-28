Katie Hopkins has been ‘fired’ from her column with the Mail Online.

The former Apprentice star has repeatedly caused controversy in her columns, most recently calling for a “final solution” – a term used by the Nazis to refer to the Holocaust – in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

After news broke that she has been let go by Mail Online, it emerged that Hopkins has now deleted every post on her Twitter account.

Followers discovered that she was cleaning out her hateful remarks when the program she used automatically tweeted that she had signed up for the service. Awkward.

While it’s rumoured that Hopkins was fired, in statement to the Press Gazette a Mail Online spokesperson said: “Katie’s contract was not renewed by mutual consent.”

However, last year the disgraced reality star once joked that such a phrase is what’s used when the employee in question doesn’t want to say “fired”. Again, awkward.

Earlier this year, food writer Jack Monroe won £24,000 in damages, plus £107,000 in legal costs, in a libel action against Hopkins are a row over two tweets, which Monroe claimed caused “serious harm” to her reputation.

In 2016, the presenter previously caused the Mail Online to pay £150,000 after she falsely accused a Muslim family of being extremists after they were refused entry to the US for a Disneyland trip.

