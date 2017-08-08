Disney has finally cast the role of Jafar in its upcoming Aladdin live-action remake.

Actor Marwan Kenzari, who you may have previously seen in films like The Mummy and Ben-Hur, will take on the role of the iconic villain who tries to marry Jasmine so he can become the Sultan.

He joins Naomi Scott, who will play Jasmine, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, and Will Smith, who will voice Genie.

We never, ever thought we’d say this – but we think we’re going to end up rooting for Jafar…

Why? Take a look at Kenzari below:

Aladdin who?