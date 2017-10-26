Disney Channel is set to make history as it’s first kids TV show to feature a gay storyline in which a character comes out.

According to Deadline, kids comedy drama Andi Mack is set to air a groundbreaking story arc focusing on 13-year-old Cyrus Goodman, played by Joshua Rush, as he develops feelings for close friend Jonah (Asher Angel) and begins a journey of self discovery.

Cyrus is set to confide his feelings to supportive friend Buffy in the season 2 premiere, set to air in the US on Fridfay (October 27), while later episodes will follow Cyrus’ ongoing storyline as he wrestles over how to fell his new girlfriend.

First broadcast in April this year, coming-of-age series Andi Mack centres on titular character Andi, (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a girl who discovers that her older sister is actually her mother.

GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis explained the upcoming gay storyline “makes for positive role models both for kids and adult viewers.”

“With more and more young people coming out as LGBTQ, Andi Mack is reflecting the lives and lived experiences of so many LGBTQ youth around the country,” she said.

“Television reflects the real life world and today that includes LGBTQ youth who deserve to see their lives depicted on their favourite shows. Disney has been a leader in LGBTQ inclusion and there are so many young people who will be excited to see Cyrus’ story unfold.”

In a statement, Disney Channel said: “Andi Mack is a story about ‘tweens’ figuring out who they are. [Creator] Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it’s appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity.”

The second season of Andi Mack premieres tomorrow (October 27) on Disney Channel. Meanwhile, Disney Channel cartoon Star vs. The Forces of Evil aired a gay kiss earlier this year.

