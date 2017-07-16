Jodie Whittaker has been announced as the next star to play The Doctor in Doctor Who.

The British actress will be the first woman to play the role in the sci-fi show’s 54-year history when she takes over from Peter Capaldi in the show’s upcoming Christmas special.

Following months of speculation, Whittaker was revealed as the 13th Doctor on Sunday (July 15) in a trailer broadcast on BBC One following the conclusion of the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

The Broadchurch star, 35, said of the news: “It’s more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.”

Doctor Who’s new showrunner Chris Chibnall, who worked with Whittaker across three series of ITV detective series Broadchurch, said that he always intended to cats a woman as the 13th Doctor.

He said: “I always knew I wanted the 13th Doctor to be a woman and we’re thrilled to have secured our number one choice.

“[Jodie’s] audition for the Doctor simply blew us all away. Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role. The 13th Doctor is on her way.”

Peter Capaldi, who has played The Doctor since 2013, also gave Whittaker’s casting his blessing.

“Anyone who has seen Jodie Whittaker’s work will know that she is a wonderful actress of great individuality and charm”, the 59-year-old actor said.

“She has above all the huge heart to play this most special part. She’s going to be a fantastic Doctor.”

Whittaker will make her onscreen debut as The Doctor on Christmas Day during the Doctor Who Christmas special.

