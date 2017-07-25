Steven Moffat, the outgoing showrunner on Doctor Who has been outspoken in his support of Jodie Whittaker’s casting as the show’s titular Time Lord, but it’s his comments about gender pronouns that have raised a few eyebrows online.

During a panel at Comic-Con this weekend, Moffat told journalists who have been complaining about Whittaker’s casting to “shut the hell up” and accept that The Doctor is now a woman. “Doctor Who fans are more excited by the fact that there’s going to be a brilliant actress playing the part than the fact that she’s a woman,” he said. “It’s been incredibly progressive and enlightened and that’s what really happened. I wish every single journalist who is writing the alternative would shut the hell up.”

At the same panel discussion, Moffat, who is stepping down from Doctor Who after serving as showrunner since 2010, made a comment about gender pronouns that has been criticised by social media users.

Steven Moffat after a pronoun slip “We’re in pronoun hell now. Let’s repeal gender pronouns, because we’re going to be unable to talk” #SDCC — Vulture (@vulture) July 23, 2017

Following a mix-up with a gender pronoun, Vulture reports Moffat as saying: “We’re in pronoun hell now. Let’s repeal gender pronouns, because we’re going to be unable to talk.”

Users were quick to jump on Moffat’s comment, with some taking offence to his words. “Jesus christ, you are writer, learn to use words,” one user wrote, while another said “We’re in Steven Moffat hell now. Let’s repeal Steven Moffat, because we’re going to be unable to talk.”

One user referred to Moffat as ‘it’ in an effort to illustrate the importance of respecting gender pronouns.

We’re in Steven Moffat hell now. Let’s repeal Steven Moffat, because we’re going to be unable to talk.https://t.co/5xj1Hjfxiw — (((Whiskey Tiger))) (@Iguananaut) July 24, 2017

jesus christ, you are writer, learn to use words — T’nt’cleSpaceHorror (@AshokaTheBear) July 23, 2017

Wow, it’s really bitter about stuff, huh? You’d think it would learn after all the times it’s been told to wise up. I wonder how that felt. — a cat (@cinphoria) July 24, 2017

Ironic how he can’t handle things getting complicated. — Ranmith (@NewKidToTweet) July 24, 2017

Thank god he’s leaving Doctor Who. — Anna Morgan (@Nymeria941) July 24, 2017

This seems out of context purposefully to get a rise out of people — Kit (@jumjatree) July 24, 2017

Looking at these replies, no wonder people call our generation snowflakes. Far too sensitive and offended by everything. — Connor (@Nowheremuzza) July 25, 2017

