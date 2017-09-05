Doctor Who star Billie Piper says she believes her she that her character Rose Tyler would still be in love with the new female Doctor.

In news that’s bound to delight (though perhaps not surprise) fans of the iconic sci-fi series, the actress has insisted that the Doctor would always have a “beautiful union” and his or her travelling companion, regardless of gender.

Piper, who played fiesty Rose for two series after the show was revived in 2005 and has made occasional guest appearances since, made the comments at two separate Doctor Who conventions over the weekend.

Two fans at DragCon tweeted that Billie had confirmed that the character will continue to have romantic feelings for the Doctor when the role is taken over by Broadchurch star Jodie Whittaker following this year’s Christmas Day special.

Fan @BethLindly tweeted: “billie piper just said that rose would still be in love with the doctor in the new incarnation (as in, a LADY) and i’m SCREAMING!!!!

billie piper just said that rose would still be in love with the doctor in the new incarnation (as in, a LADY) and i’m SCREAMING!!!! — beth eleanor (@BethLindly) September 3, 2017

Another, @CammienRay, wrote: “.@billiepiper told me that Rose would absolutely be in love with the new female doctor.”

.@billiepiper told me that Rose would absolutely be in love with the new female doctor. 💖 #DragonCon2017 — Cammien Ray (@CammienRay) September 3, 2017

Piper, 34, was also asked by a fan at a separate event, FanExpo, about how having a female Doctor would affect the Time Lord’s relationship with her companions.

Her reply was emphatic: It won’t.

“If they’re going to change the world and travel through time, they’re gonna have to have a strong allegiance,” Piper explained.

“I think this is just the beginning of something really exciting.

She continued: “It’s not gonna be traditional. It’s gonna be modern and progressive.”

“But it will always be about needing each other, regardless of whether the doctor is a girl or a guy or a cat, y’know.

“It’s always going to be a beautiful union.”

Piper previously welcomed news of a female Doctor after Jodie Whittaker’s casting was revealed in July.

The ‘Day and Night’ singer wrote on Instagram: “G’wan Jodie !!!! This is amazing news. Well done Dr Who world”

UPDATE: Billie has reconfirmed Rose’s continued love for the Doctor on Twitter, describing Whittaker as a “babe”.

Yehhhh she would 💁🌹💃🏻…. Jodie’s a babe xx https://t.co/twHxIGm7YU — Billie Piper (@billiepiper) September 5, 2017

Doctor Who returns to UK screens on Christmas Day.

More stories:

The enduring gay appeal of Doctor Who

Good Morning Britain under fire for gay ‘cure’ discussion