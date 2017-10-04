An Australian couple were shocked to find that anti-gay marriage supporters had defaced their letterbox and left dog poo on their doorstep.

Fiona Winning and Harley Stumm, from Sydney, previously bought a rainbow-painted letterbox from an artist to show their support for same-sex marriage in Australia during the controversial postal vote on the issue.

However, protesters didn’t seem to like their rainbow-coloured letterbox as, just days later, it was defaced with black spray paint. Dog poo was also dumped on the couple’s doorstep.

In retaliation, the couple put a sign up on their fence, asking the vandals to have a conversation on same-sex marriage with them.

It read: “If you don’t like our letterbox – make your own. Please don’t deface ours or put poo on our doorstep.”

“We invite you to knock on our door and chat about why we say yes and you say no.”

Despite the initial shock, Fiona Winning refuses to be intimidated by the alleged homophobic abuse.

Speaking to News.com, Winning revealed that she received a number of heartwarming responses from people, but nothing from the ‘No’ supporters.

“We had a man from [the same] street tell us how he had a rainbow flag at the church cut down and burnt down. We had a beautiful letter from a woman who said she was really sorry to see our note, and that she has been too afraid to put up a rainbow flag because she has a small child.”

Winning then stated that she and Stumm are happy to “take the heat” from other LGBT people.

“What’s happening to us as allies is nothing. For LGBTIQ people, for them these small acts of hate are bringing up past terrible experiences they went through growing up”.

The controversial poll has already divided the country’s national rugby team, as well as the country a whole.

Anti-gay marriage supporters held a Straight Lives Matter rally, though almost no one turned up. Meanwhile, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has been forced to apologise after one voter noticed an ‘offensive’ word on his friend’s postal vote barcode.

Many Aussie stars such as Liam and older brother Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman as well as Kylie and Dannii Minogue have come out in support of the ‘Vote Yes’ campaign.

The result of Australia’s poll is set to be announced on November 15.

