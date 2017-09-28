A postal vote for equal marriage in Australia is currently underway, and it’s been tearing the country apart.

The debate has taken a darker turn after anti-gay marriage protesters allegedly attacked the homes of same-sex marriage supporters, and an innocent dog almost suffered an alleged attack.

Mack the dog was wearing a pro-equal marriage bandanna and playing in a Melbourne park with his dog-walker when a man allegedly aimed a kick at him while shouting homophobic slurs.

Luckily, the man missed and Mack was unscathed. His owner, Claire Sutherland, took to Twitter to reveal what had happened, sharing an image of Mack wearing the bandanna alongside the caption: “So some mouth-breathing cretin in the park tried to kick my dog while shouting homophobic slurs. Australia you truly have shat the bed.”

Writing in the Melbourne Herald Sun, Sutherland said the man labelled her dog-walker “a degenerate and dangerous.”

The post soon went viral, and while a new poll suggests supper for same-sex marriage in Australia is weakening, owners and their dogs have begun showing their support for equal marriage in a new social media movement.

Twitter users are sharing snaps of their dogs sporting same-sex marriage bandanas, capes and t-shirts alongside the hashtag “#Doggos4Yes”, and it’s beautiful.

Still waiting on our #MarriageEquality survey but it’s fair to say little Georgie is pushing the Yes vote pretty hard 🌈🐶#Doggos4Yes pic.twitter.com/rt8k4AOEH7 — Farrah Tomazin (@FarrahTomazin) September 17, 2017

Australia’s controversial equal marriage poll has already divided the country’s national rugby team, as well as the country a whole.

Anti-gay marriage supporters held a Straight Lives Matter rally, though almost no one turned up. Meanwhile, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has been forced to apologise after one voter noticed an ‘offensive’ word on his friend’s postal vote barcode.

Many Aussie stars such as Liam and older brother Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman as well as Kylie and Dannii Minogue have come out in support of the ‘Vote Yes’ campaign.

The result of Australia’s poll, which will see registered voters aged 18 and over answer the question ‘Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?’, is set to be announced on November 15.

More stories:

Police in Azerbaijan raiding homes and torturing LGBT+ people in brutal crackdown

Charlie Carver gets back to nature as he strips completely naked in national park