Just when we thought we couldn’t be any more excited by the prospect of a new Miley Cyrus record, the singer’s actual fairy godmother Dolly Parton has come to sprinkle some extra gay glitter on the project.

The iconic country star has teamed up with goddaughter Miley for a brand new track, ‘Rainbowland’, which features on the former Disney star’s sixth studio album Younger Now.

The LP’s full track-listing has been unveiled ahead of the record’s release next month, and given Miley’s return to a more country-pop sound on singles ‘Malibu’ and the recently-released ‘Younger Now’, it seems now’s the perfect time for the 24-year-old star to team up with her ‘Jolene’-singing godmum for some original material.

Meanwhile, Dolly is gearing up for an album release all of her own after announcing the first children’s album of her 50-year career, I Believe In You.

“My first album was released 50 years ago and it’s been an amazing 50 years since then,” the 71-year-old said. “I am very excited that now I’m coming out with my first children’s album in all of those 50 years.”

Still no word on that gay dance album, sadly.

The 71-year-old added that all proceeds from I Believe in You will go to her charity The Imagination Library, which offers children under the age of five a free, hand-chosen book each month.

Miley Cyrus releases Younger Now on September 29. Check out the full tracklist below:

1. Younger Now

2. Malibu

3. Rainbowland feat. Dolly Parton

4. Week Without You

5. Miss You So Much

6. I Would Die For You

7. Thinkin’

8. Bad Mood

9. Love Someone

10. She’s Not Him

11. Inspired

