Dolly Parton has spoken out in support of marriage equality in Australia.

The country singer, who recently teamed up with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus for her brand new album, urged Australians to vote ‘Yes’ in the country’s ongoing postal vote on the issue.

Speaking to Australia’s News Breakfast from her home city of Nashville, Tennessee, Parton joked: “Why can’t they be as miserable as us heterosexuals in their marriages?”

The country music legend added that all jokes aside, same-sex couples should not be treated differently to everybody else.

“Hey, I think love is love and we have no control over that … I think people should be allowed to [marry],” she said.

Parton has been a big supporter for LGBT rights and equal marriage, being one of the many celebrities to support Kylie Minogue’s LGBT campaign group ‘Say I Do Down Under’.

Australia’s controversial poll has already divided the country’s national rugby team, as well as the country a whole.

Anti-gay marriage supporters held a Straight Lives Matter rally, though almost no one turned up. Meanwhile, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has been forced to apologise after one voter noticed an ‘offensive’ word on his friend’s postal vote barcode.

Many Aussie stars such as Liam and older brother Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman as well as Kylie and Dannii Minogue have come out in support of the ‘Vote Yes’ campaign.

The result of the legally non-binding poll is set to be announced on November 15.

